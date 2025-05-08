Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indus Waters Treaty a 'historical mistake', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indus Waters Treaty a 'historical mistake', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, after a deadly terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam, on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 was a “historical mistake” and the government will make “short, mid and long-term” plans to use river waters that were earlier given to Pakistan under the treaty. The water will now be utilised to help Indian farmers, especially in bordering states. The union minister was speaking at a press conference on Kharif Campaign 2025 at New Delhi
 
The government recently suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, as a response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that killed 26 people.
 
 
Citing the water treaty a “historical mistake”, Chouhan said, the agreement allowed Pakistan to use most of the water from important Indian rivers like the Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum.
 
“It was unfortunate that 80 per cent water of Indian rivers... went to Pakistan due to this treaty,” the minister said.
 
Now, with the treaty on hold, India plans to use that water for its own agriculture. “The Indian government will make short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to ensure each drop...of water is...utilised by our farmers,” he said.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt to use Indus waters for farmers after treaty freeze: Agri minister

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire for 12th night, Indian Army retaliates

defence, indian army, army

Defence spend amid Pak tensions may hit India's fiscal strength: Moody's

PremiumPeople walk on the dry riverbed of the Indus in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Experts believe withholding of critical water and flood-related information may have a cascading impact on water management in Pakistan. (PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Pahalgam terrorist attack: 'Non-kinetic' arrows in quiver to counter Pak

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab

 
He said this decision would benefit farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. “This is a historic decision which is in the country’s interest and also farmers’ interest,” he said.
 
Chouhan praised the Indian Army for its actions under ‘Operation Sindoor’. On the night of May 6–7, Indian forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These included Bahawalpur, the base of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Muridke, a base of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
 
He said the Modi government is committed to ending terrorism from its roots and will continue to take strong steps in the country’s interest.
 

More From This Section

IMD weather on rain

IMD weather update: Prediction of rain & storm in many states till May 11

Supreme Court, SC

SC rebukes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'highly irresponsible' remarks on CJI

Operation Sindoor, Vikram Misri, Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh

From Sindoor to Vijay: How India named military operations against Pakistan

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Flying of drones, UAVs banned in Leh district amid India-Pak tensions

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Precision strikes a matter of pride, says Rajnath Singh

Topics : Indus Waters Treaty India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon