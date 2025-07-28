Kharif sowing hits 75% of target, but pulses and cotton lag behind

Kharif sowing was completed in 75 per cent of the normal area during the week ended July 25 with acreage under arhar (pigeon pea), urad (black gram), soybean, and cotton still trailing behind the area covered during the same period last year. The acreage under paddy, moong, maize, and groundnut showed increase in area year-on-year. Owing to deluge of cheap imports, the area under pulses is down.