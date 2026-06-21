Climate-resistant crop varieties can reduce El Niño impact, say experts

Amid concerns over an erratic monsoon due to El Niño impacting the current kharif sowing season, some agricultural experts believe that the climatic condition will not significantly disrupt rice cultivation if farmers adopt resilient crop varieties.

“El Niño and the current delay in the monsoon will not heavily impact overall rice sowing if farmers opt for special, traditional rice varieties such as Kala Namak, which has a distinct capacity to survive and thrive with significantly less water and fertiliser compared to standard varieties,” Padma Shri awardee and agricultural scientist Dr Ram Chet Chaudhary told Business Standard on the sidelines of Samagam 2026, an annual event of agri-tech platform Kisaansay Agtech, held in New Delhi over the weekend.