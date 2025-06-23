Home / Industry / Agriculture / Evaporation, less rains affect maize cultivation in Marathwada: Official

Evaporation, less rains affect maize cultivation in Marathwada: Official

In some areas of the region, moisture is getting reduced. Therefore, the maize crop is getting water stress, he said

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.
The Marathwada region, consisting eight districts, has so far received 31 per cent less rainfall this month, another official said.
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Irregular rainfall and moisture evaporation have raised concerns for the maize crop cultivation in various parts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra this month, an agriculture official said on Monday.

Nearly 2,56,650.38 hectares of land is estimated to come under maize (corn) cultivation this year in the Marathwada districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani and Nanded.

Till June 19, sowing was completed on 98,891.20 hectares, as per a report from the agriculture department.

"The evaporation has raised concern for the maize crop in the region," district superintending agriculture officer Prakash Deshmukh told PTI.

"A crop like maize is sensitive to moisture and water. The area under maize cultivation has gone up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other parts of Marathwada, replacing the cotton crop in about 50,000 hectares," he said.

In some areas of the region, moisture is getting reduced. Therefore, the maize crop is getting water stress, he said.

"The situation is critical, but not out of control. A small spell of rain can help regain the moisture and the crop can sustain," he added.

The Marathwada region, consisting eight districts, has so far received 31 per cent less rainfall this month, another official said.

The average normal rainfall in the region for June is 102.7 mm. The region has so far received 70.5 mm rain this month compared to 158.1 mm in the same period last year, another official said., he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's parboiled, raw rice exports dip for 4th month in a row in May

Govt will tighten seed & pesticide laws, tackle stray animal issue: Chouhan

Paddy sowing rises 13% to 4.53 lakh hectare till June 13: Govt data

Premium

Nano fertilisers see a jump in sales, but questions around efficacy remain

Growers welcome Centre's move to include tea in weather insurance scheme

Topics :Maizeagriculture economyagriculture in India

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story