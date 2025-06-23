Evaporation, less rains affect maize cultivation in Marathwada: Official

Irregular rainfall and moisture evaporation have raised concerns for the maize crop cultivation in various parts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra this month, an agriculture official said on Monday.

Nearly 2,56,650.38 hectares of land is estimated to come under maize (corn) cultivation this year in the Marathwada districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani and Nanded.

Till June 19, sowing was completed on 98,891.20 hectares, as per a report from the agriculture department.

"The evaporation has raised concern for the maize crop in the region," district superintending agriculture officer Prakash Deshmukh told PTI.

"A crop like maize is sensitive to moisture and water. The area under maize cultivation has gone up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other parts of Marathwada, replacing the cotton crop in about 50,000 hectares," he said.