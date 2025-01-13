Farmers' stir: Leaders of key farmers' groups to put up a united front

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the year-long farmers’ stir at Delhi borders, on Monday held a joint meeting with the two other farmer unions that are currently leading the protest at the borders of Punjab and Haryana and decided to draw a blueprint for joint fight. The latest agitation on Punjab-Haryana border is being led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and SKM (Non-Political). One of their leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, is on a fast-unto death for the last one month demanding legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops. The SKM, which led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, is not part of the stir of the SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) that has been going on at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points since February 13 last year after a farmers’ march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The meeting was advanced from January 15 to 13 at the request of the protesting farmers in the wake of the “deteriorating” health of Dallewal.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, leaders of the three organisations said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We have called another meeting on January 18 where issues like how to ensure victory in the agitation and how to get farmers’ demands accepted will be discussed. People want us all to fight unitedly.”

SKM leader Ugrahan said it has been decided in the meeting that none of the farmer leaders of the SKM, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM will make any statement against each other.

“We understand that our enemy and issues are common and we have to fight a joint battle.”

“The meeting was held in a positive atmosphere. People expect that the farmer bodies will fight unitedly. We feel that we cannot win by fighting alone. When we come together, we will get the support of people. Without the support of people, this agitation cannot be won,” he said, pointing out that the 2020 farmers’ agitation was won with public support.

The meeting was held after the SKM invited the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM for the meeting to forge unity among farmer bodies for a joint fight against the government.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the SKM (Non-Political), has been on indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point since November 26. He has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting, which has caused his health to worsen.