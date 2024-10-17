Farmers suggest govt to create 'model farm' to showcase profitable farming

A group of farmers on Thursday suggested the government to create a model farm giving information on ways to make farming profitable even in one to two-and-half acres land.

These suggestions were made to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a weekly interaction with the farmers and farm bodies here at the Pusa campus.

"Farmers also gave examples of farmers doing profitable farming in one-acre farms," an official statement said.

They discussed providing water, use of fertilizers, making the soil healthy, problems due to losses in natural disasters, closure of sugar mills and problems of stray animals, etc.