Fertiliser imports likely to jump 41% in FY26 on strong monsoon demand: FAI

Domestic fertiliser production rose marginally to 29.97 million tonnes in April-October from 29.75 million tonnes a year earlier, FAI data showed

The government provided more than ₹1.9 lakh crore in subsidies through urea and nutrient-based frameworks in 2024-25
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
India's fertiliser imports are estimated to jump 41 per cent to 22.3 million tonnes in the 2025-26 fiscal year due to a surge in domestic demand following good monsoon rains, the Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) said on Tuesday.

The world's second-largest fertiliser consumer has imported 14.45 million tonnes during April-October, up nearly 69 per cent from 8.56 million tonnes a year earlier, the industry body said.

"There has been an increase in imports of fertiliser because of a sudden spurt in domestic demand because of good rains," FAI Chairman S Shankarsubramanian told reporters ahead of the association's three-day annual seminar.

Fertiliser stocks stood at 10.2 million tonnes by end-November versus 9.97 million tonnes a year earlier, including 5 million tonnes of urea, 1.7 million tonnes of DAP and 3.5 million tonnes of NPK fertilisers, he said.

Shankarsubramanian, who is also managing director of Coromandel International, said India has contracted large volumes in the last two months and there are no supply constraints.

While there were isolated shortages during the kharif season, overall supplies remained adequate, he added.

Domestic fertiliser production rose marginally to 29.97 million tonnes in April-October from 29.75 million tonnes a year earlier, FAI data showed.

Production included 17.13 million tonnes of urea, 2.32 million tonnes of DAP, 7.04 million tonnes of NPK fertilisers and 3.48 million tonnes of SSP.

Over 150 companies meet nearly three-quarters of India's nutrient needs, with imports covering the rest, the association said.

India, serving more than 140 million farming households, consumes close to 70 million tonnes of fertiliser annually, second only to China.

The government provided more than ₹1.9 lakh crore in subsidies through urea and nutrient-based frameworks in 2024-25.

India has forged strategic partnerships with resource-rich nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar and Russia to strengthen supply security, FAI said.

The seminar starting December 10 will be inaugurated by Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :FertilizersIndia importsIndian monsoon

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

