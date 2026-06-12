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Global urea prices jump 141%, raising India's fertiliser subsidy burden

The recent import tender opened few days back though shows that there could come relief finally round the corner but how much will that be remains to be seen. In 2024-25

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Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:04 PM IST
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Average global prices of urea jumped by almost 141 per cent between May 2025 and May 2026, leading to a sharp escalation in India’s fertiliser subsidy calculations for FY27. The recent import tender, which opened a few days back, suggests there could be relief around the corner, but how much remains to be seen. In 2024-25, India imported around 5.6 million tonnes  of urea, accounting for roughly 15 per cent of domestic consumption, with key suppliers, including Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates . Not only urea, but global prices of DAP and phosphoric acid, the latter being a critical ingredient in making complexes, had also risen due to the West Asia war.  
 
   

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Topics :Ureafertiliser subsidyimports

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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