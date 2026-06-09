Cotton price relief from duty cut may prove short-lived, traders warn

“As soon as India starts importing heavily, global prices in the ICE exchange will start inching upwards. Also, worldwide there is much uncertainty over the cotton crop due to El Nino and its impact on dry weather in the US, a major producer. Domestic prices must also move up to make imports profitable or else I don’t see a major downward impact on prices,” cautioned Gnanasekar Thiagarajan of Commtrendz Research and Fund Management Ltd.