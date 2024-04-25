Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt allows exports of specified quantity of white onion via three ports

Govt allows exports of specified quantity of white onion via three ports

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 7:24 PM IST
Easing export ban, the government on Thursday permitted overseas shipments of a specified quantity of white onion from three ports.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said that the exporter shall have to get the certificate from the Horticulture Commissioner, Government of Gujarat, certifying the item and quantity of white onion to be exported.

"Exports of up to an aggregate quantity not exceeding 2,000 MT (tonnes) of white onion has been allowed through the specified ports, taken together, with immediate effect," it said.
 

 

The exports are allowed from Mundra Port, Pipavav Port and Nhava Sheva/JNPT Port.

Exports of onion -- a politically sensitive commodity -- are banned in general. However, the government allows specified quantities of shipments to friendly nations on their requests.

DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry, which deals with norms related to imports and exports.

On December 8 last year, the government banned exports of onion with a view to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

