Govt clears procurement of moong, groundnut under Price Support Scheme

The central government has approved the purchase of 54,166 tonnes of moong from Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as 50,750 tonnes of groundnut from Uttar Pradesh. These purchases will be made at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

These procurements relate to the 2025–26 summer crop season and will be carried out under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). The PSS is implemented when market prices drop below the MSP, ensuring farmers still receive a fair price for their produce.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the plan to buy the crops under the PSS, stating that the move aims to protect the interests of farmers. The minister also granted a 15-day extension to the procurement period in Andhra Pradesh, now continuing until June 26.

100 per cent procurement for key pulses extended To further support farmers and boost domestic pulse production, the government has also approved the procurement of 100 per cent of tur, urad, and masur production under the PSS for 2024–25. This initiative, aimed at cutting down on imports, has now been extended for another four years, till 2028–29. ALSO READ: India will protect farmers' interest in US trade talks: Agri min Chouhan The procurement process will be handled by central agencies — the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF). India's farm output rose 40 per cent over the past decade Earlier on June 9, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that agricultural production in India has increased by 40 per cent over the past 10 years. He also highlighted that the agriculture sector recorded a 5.4 per cent growth rate in the fourth quarter of the 2024–25 financial year.