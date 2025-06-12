Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt clears procurement of moong, groundnut under Price Support Scheme

Govt clears procurement of moong, groundnut under Price Support Scheme

The PSS comes into effect when market prices fall below the MSP, guaranteeing that farmers get a fair return for their crops

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
The central government has approved the purchase of 54,166 tonnes of moong from Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as 50,750 tonnes of groundnut from Uttar Pradesh. These purchases will be made at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
 
These procurements relate to the 2025–26 summer crop season and will be carried out under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). The PSS is implemented when market prices drop below the MSP, ensuring farmers still receive a fair price for their produce.
 
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the plan to buy the crops under the PSS, stating that the move aims to protect the interests of farmers. The minister also granted a 15-day extension to the procurement period in Andhra Pradesh, now continuing until June 26.

100 per cent procurement for key pulses extended

To further support farmers and boost domestic pulse production, the government has also approved the procurement of 100 per cent of tur, urad, and masur production under the PSS for 2024–25. This initiative, aimed at cutting down on imports, has now been extended for another four years, till 2028–29.
 
The procurement process will be handled by central agencies — the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF). 

India's farm output rose 40 per cent over the past decade

Earlier on June 9, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that agricultural production in India has increased by 40 per cent over the past 10 years. He also highlighted that the agriculture sector recorded a 5.4 per cent growth rate in the fourth quarter of the 2024–25 financial year.
 
Speaking at events held as part of the Central government’s ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, Chouhan said that even a small rise in agricultural growth is significant at the global level. “Even a one-two per cent growth in agriculture is considered big in the world,” he noted.
 
Chouhan stated that India has achieved a record production of wheat, paddy, soybean, groundnut, and other crops. As a result, food grain reserves are well-stocked. "In the last 10 years, we have increased (agriculture) production by 40 per cent. There is no shortage of food grains and India is exporting to other countries," he said.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

