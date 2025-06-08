Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India will protect farmers' interest in US trade talks: Agri min Chouhan

India will protect farmers' interest in US trade talks: Agri min Chouhan

The negotiators are expected to agree on the framework for the broad contours of the first phase of the bilateral deal, expected to be signed by fall (September-October) 2025

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Shivraj was responding to a query on how India would safeguard farmers amid US pressure for greater market access for American agricultural and horticultural products (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will prioritise protecting its farmers' interests while assessing potential gains and losses in the ongoing trade negotiations with the United States over agricultural market access, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Our priority is to protect the interest of our farmers. India will not work closing its eyes. We will assess our gains and losses. Keeping that in mind, an agreement will be finalised," Chouhan told PTI in an interview.

He was responding to a query on how India would safeguard farmers amid US pressure for greater market access for American agricultural and horticultural products.

The negotiators are expected to agree on the framework for the broad contours of the first phase of the bilateral deal, expected to be signed by fall (September-October) 2025.

 

"The discussions are ongoing between India and the US. One thing is clear, we will protect the interest of our farmers. When we talk about two nations, we need to see the overall trade," the minister added.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Bihar has tremendous potential for agricultural development, says Shivraj

PremiumShivraj Singh Chouhan

Farm export-import policy must balance grower, consumer interests: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Policy changes, swift decisions made India 4th largest economy: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India needs 5% agri growth yearly to become developed by 2047: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

India's farm sector growth may hit 3.5% in FY26: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

According to a NITI Aayog report, "Promoting India-US Agricultural Trade under the new US Trade Regime", the value for US agriculture and allied product exports to India was about $2.22 billion in the triennium ending 2024.

In the same period, India exported $5.75 billion worth of agricultural products to the US.

India's main agricultural exports to the US include frozen shrimp, basmati rice, spices, processed cereals, and other value-added products.

The US wants to export more agricultural products such as corn, soybeans, and animal feed, but faces high Indian tariffs -- especially in agriculture, where average tariffs can reach up to 39-50 per cent.

The minister's comments come as India and the US continue negotiations on expanding agricultural trade, with Washington seeking reduced tariffs and improved market access for its farm products in the Indian market.

India is cautious about fully opening its agriculture and dairy markets due to concerns about potential backlash from rural communities and the need to protect domestic producers from global price volatility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Farmers' body calls for investment boost to tackle climate-farming barriers

Sailesh C Mehta, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) and chairman and managing director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation

Fertiliser sector needs policy clarity to attract investment: FAI chairman

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

ICRISAT, others partner to launch agri co-op centre for Global South

Premiumedible oil

Edible oil duty cuts good for importers, consumers, but farmers may suffer

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar

Cooperative sugar mills seek ethanol price revision as blending dips to 28%

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Indian Farmers agriculture in India agricultural sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon