Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Chouhan will meet Delhi farmers tomorrow

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet farmers from Delhi on Wednesday, as part of the 15-day nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

The minister will visit Tigipur, Bakhtawarpur, and North Delhi in the afternoon to engage with farmers, and the interaction will take place through Kisan Chaupal, an official statement said.

The representatives of Ujwa Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, will participate in the event.

The campaign, which began on May 29 in Odisha, will conclude on June 12. So far, Chouhan has interacted with farmers from 11 states.

The objective of the outreach programme is to provide farmers with accurate information on the latest agricultural technologies, research, and government schemes, as well as address the concerns of the farming community.