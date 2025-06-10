Home / Industry / Agriculture / Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Chouhan will meet Delhi farmers tomorrow

The campaign, which began on May 29 in Odisha, will conclude on June 12. So far, Chouhan has interacted with farmers from 11 states

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
The representatives of Ujwa Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, will participate in the event. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:02 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet farmers from Delhi on Wednesday, as part of the 15-day nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

The minister will visit Tigipur, Bakhtawarpur, and North Delhi in the afternoon to engage with farmers, and the interaction will take place through Kisan Chaupal, an official statement said.

The representatives of Ujwa Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, will participate in the event.

The campaign, which began on May 29 in Odisha, will conclude on June 12. So far, Chouhan has interacted with farmers from 11 states.

The objective of the outreach programme is to provide farmers with accurate information on the latest agricultural technologies, research, and government schemes, as well as address the concerns of the farming community.

With the goal of increasing Kharif crop production, 16,000 scientists spread out in 2,170 teams are visiting villages to engage in a two-way communication process with farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ministry Of AgricultureShivraj Singh Chouhanfarmers

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

