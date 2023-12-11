Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt extends export ban on de-oiled rice bran till March-end 2024

Govt extends export ban on de-oiled rice bran till March-end 2024

"Export prohibition of de-oiled rice bran is extended till March 31, 2024," the directorate general of foreign trade has said in a notification

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has extended the export ban on de-oiled rice bran, a major ingredient in preparation of cattle and poultry feed, till March 31 next year, according to a notification.

It was first banned in July this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Export prohibition of de-oiled rice bran is extended till March 31, 2024," the directorate general of foreign trade has said in a notification.

According to experts, rise of prices of the feed is one of the major reasons for increasing milk prices in the country and putting a ban on the exports can help increase availability of the product in the domestic market, thereby containing rates.

However, Solvent Extractors Association of India had earlier asked the government to reconsider its decision on banning the exports as the move is likely to have minimal impact on the prices of cattle feed and milk.

As per estimates, in cattle feed, about 25 per cent rice bran extraction is used.

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

SAD chief seeks PM's intervention to ensure cotton procurement at MSP

Agri-commodities exports decline to 1.79 million tonnes in Sept: APEDA

Government approves 100% packaging of food grains in diversified jute bags

Sugar associations demand review of plan for ethanol from sugarcane juice

Agricultural activities hit in Manipur due to ethnic violence: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RICEExporttradeagriculture economyAgriculture

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story