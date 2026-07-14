Govt issues draft rules to ban paraquat dichloride over health concerns

The Union government has issued a draft notification proposing a complete ban on the manufacture, import, transport, distribution, sale and use of paraquat dichloride, citing concerns over risks to human and animal health, Kisan Tak reported Tuesday.

The draft 'Banning of Paraquat Dichloride Order, 2026', issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was published in the Gazette of India on July 13 and will remain open for public comments for 30 days before a final decision is taken. Representations can be sent to the Joint Secretary (Plant Protection) at the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.