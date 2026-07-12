Chouhan calls for a mass tree planting movement for greener future

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday called for a mass tree planting movement for a greener future.

Addressing the 'Paryavaran Sanrakshan Sankalp' and 'Vriksh Mitra Dialogue' here at the PUSA campus, Chouhan said every family celebrate occasions such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries, the birth of children and the remembrance of departed parents by planting trees, thereby turning every personal milestone into a 'Tree Festival'.

He urged every Vriksh Mitra to plant at least one tree annually and inspire at least five more people to join the campaign, with participants publicly sharing their commitment on social media to build a strong nationwide network by "Hariyali Amavasya" on August 12.

The minister also unveiled a comprehensive roadmap to transform environmental protection into a structured mass campaign, drawing upon suggestions from Vriksh Mitras during the interaction. The minister further proposed the formation of 'Vriksh Mitra Parivar' committees at the national, state, district, block and village levels to provide an organised institutional framework for the movement, an official statement said. Chouhan called for the formal registration of the structure and urged Panchayats and urban local bodies to identify dedicated sites for plantation, where every auspicious occasion and government programme, including the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, and initiatives of the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, should begin with tree plantation.