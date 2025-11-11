Home / Industry / Agriculture / Technology-driven smart farming key to building a Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog

Technology-driven smart farming key to building a Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog

Ramesh Chand said farmers today must have access to capital, knowledge, and partnerships that enable them to adapt to this transformation, according to a statement

NITI Aayog
Waste-to-wealth initiatives, such as converting crop residues into CBG, and schemes like KUSUM, are linking energy efficiency with crop cultivation. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Technology-led smart agriculture holds the key to building a Viksit Bharat, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said on Tuesday.

"The agri-tech landscape is evolving rapidly, from genetic modification and precision farming to data science and ICT-based advisory systems," Chand said, while addressing an Assocham event here.

He said farmers today must have access to capital, knowledge, and partnerships that enable them to adapt to this transformation, according to a statement.

"Every technology brings both a solution and a challenge; we must ensure innovation also respects sustainability and environmental balance," Chand said, adding that India is not just a food-secure nation, but one moving towards value addition and climate-smart agriculture.

The Niti Ayog member said 46 per cent of the the country's population is employed in the agricultural sector, making it the largest contributor to the Viksit Bharat mission, with significant growth observed in tier-II regions such as Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Agriculture Commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh said the focus must be on making agriculture both productive and sustainable. Platforms like upag.gov.in are integrating agri statistics, Fasal Bima, crop yield, and Kisan Credit Card data should be used to ensure informed decision-making, he said.

Waste-to-wealth initiatives, such as converting crop residues into CBG, and schemes like KUSUM, are linking energy efficiency with crop cultivation.

"With digital agriculture and real-time intelligence, we are working to make data available in farmers' local languages, enabling every farmer to benefit from technology-driven solutions," he added.

UPL Ltd Global Corporate and Industry Affairs Sagar Kaushik said global initiatives like COP30 and the United Nations' climate agenda remind us that agriculture must be part of the climate solution, not the cause.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Chairman Emeritus R G Agarwal highlighted the critical role of regulation and innovation in crop protection.

Climate change has brought new challenges, and only through research and quality control can we safeguard India's food security, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rabi sowing starts on a positive, crop realisations continue to disappoint

Sugar output in India to increase 18.6% to 30.95 MT in 2025-26: ISMA

Premium

Sugar industry likely to get sweet reprieve amid ethanol, pricing shocks

Premium

FY27 Budget may increase food subsidy by 7-8% to nearly ₹2.2 trillion

Rapeseed planting to hit record high on good weather, Chinese demand

Topics :technology industryagriculture in IndiaDevelopment

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story