Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt revises upwards wheat output to record 112.92 mn tonne for 2023-24

Govt revises upwards wheat output to record 112.92 mn tonne for 2023-24

In case of oilseeds, soybean production is estimated at 13.05 million tonne and rapemustard seed at 13.16 million tonne

wheat,agriculture
Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has revised upwards wheat production at record 112.92 million tonne for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) in its third estimate.

The output, which has been revised upwards by 0.91 million tonne from the second estimate, is also higher than the previous record high of 110.55 million tonne achieved in the 2022-23 crop year, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, has been harvested and over 26 million tonne has already been procured by the central government at minimum support price.

In its third estimate, the agriculture ministry has projected increase in rice output to 136.7 million tonne for 2023-24 from 135.75 million tonne in the previous crop year.
 

However, the total foodgrain output is estimated slightly lower at 328.85 million tonne as compared to the level achieved in 2022-23 but higher by 21.1 million tonne from the last five years' average of 307.75 million tonne.

Among pulses, tur output is pegged higher at 3.38 million tonne from last year's 3.31 million tonne. Lentil output is estimated at 1.75 million tonne as compared with 1.55 million tonne in the previous year.

In case of oilseeds, soybean production is estimated at 13.05 million tonne and rapemustard seed at 13.16 million tonne.

Among cash crops, cotton output is estimated at 32.52 million bales (of 170 kg each) and production of sugarcane is pegged at 442.52 million tonne for 2023-24 crop year.

Also Read

Flour millers' survey predicts better wheat production over last year

Wheat procurement exceeds last year's total of 26.2 million tonnes

India better prepared than Pak to handle climate shocks: Scientists

Climate-resistant wheat sown in almost 85% area this year, says survey

Centre mandates weekly reporting on wheat stocks to prevent hoarding

Garuda Aerospace aims to sell 50,000 agri, consumer drones in coming years

Global agricultural trade focuses on India policies post new govt formation

Agri GVA growth slowest in 5 years after poor rains last monsoon

MSPs ensured minimum return of 50% over production cost in 2023-24: RBI

India to begin wheat imports after six years, to shore up reserves

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Wheat productionAgricultureagriculture sector

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story