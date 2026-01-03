Centre to tackle fertiliser misuse, promote balanced use: JP Nadda

Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Saturday said the government will address issues relating to balanced fertiliser use and diversion of fertilisers for non-agricultural purposes in coordination with various departments.

Speaking at a day-long Chintan Shivir in the national capital, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed farmers at the core of governance, and policies must aim to ease their lives.

"Despite various challenging circumstances, the department has successfully met the fertiliser requirements of farmers," he said, highlighting record production and necessary imports this year due to farmer-friendly measures.

Minister of State for Fertilizers Anupriya Patel said the brainstorming session will generate ideas to aid in making India a developed nation by 2047, an official statement said.