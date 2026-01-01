Centre to procure additional 600,000 mt of rice from Odisha: Minister

Odisha's Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to procure an additional 6 lakh mt of rice from the state.

The state government has been urging the Centre to procure the surplus rice as warehouses are full.

"The Government of India has agreed to procure 6 lakh mt of rice, including 5 lakh mt of boiled rice, from Odisha by April," Patra said.

"The state has surplus rice of 7 lakh mt. So, the remaining 1 lakh mt of rice will be sold through auction," he added.

The Centre usually procures around 50 lakh mt of rice from Odisha, officials said.