Gross PMFBY premium falls in kharif 2025 as cup and cap model takes root

Similarly, if the claims-to-premium ratio drops below 80 per cent, say to around 70 per cent, then the insurance company has to submit the balance ₹10 back into the state exchequer.

“As per the cup and cap model, under which in case of claims below a certain threshold, a portion of the premium paid by the government as subsidy will go back to the state treasury. States have been given the flexibility to choose any one of these models. Due to adoption of these models, the premium rates have significantly reduced, thereby reducing the outgo of the Government of India and states,” the Centre said in a Parliament reply a few months back.