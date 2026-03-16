Industry body pitches for ethanol-based cookstoves amid LPG crisis

As India faces a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) amid West Asia conflict, grain-based ethanol producers have proposed introducing ethanol-based cookstoves as an additional clean cooking option.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago, the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) urged the government to consider launching pilot projects to examine the feasibility of ethanol cook stoves for households and commercial establishments.

The industry body said ethanol-based cooking solutions could complement existing LPG usage, particularly at a time when India’s growing cooking fuel demand relies heavily on imports.

Though ethanol-based cookstoves have been in use for the past few years, their expansion has been limited. Sources said a few Africa-based companies manufacture such stoves, though some of their operations have recently come under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, India has expanded access to clean cooking fuel in recent years through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which has provided LPG connections to millions of low-income households. The programme has been widely credited with improving indoor air quality and reducing reliance on traditional biomass fuels. However, GEMA noted that the country still depends substantially on imported LPG. With geopolitical tensions persisting in West Asia — a key energy-supplying region — global supply chains and pricing remain vulnerable to disruptions, underscoring the need to diversify domestic energy sources. At the same time, India has built a strong domestic ethanol ecosystem under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme and the National Policy on Biofuels.

The expansion of ethanol production has supported fuel blending in the transport sector while also boosting farm incomes and strengthening the agricultural economy. According to GEMA, ethanol cookstoves are already being used in several countries as a clean, smokeless and efficient cooking solution. Ethanol burns cleanly, reduces indoor air pollution and can be produced domestically from agricultural feedstock, making it a renewable energy option. The association suggested that ethanol cookstoves could be explored not only for households but also for commercial users such as restaurants, street food vendors and institutional kitchens. If adopted, the technology could diversify India’s clean cooking energy mix, enhance resilience in the cooking fuel sector and create additional demand for domestically produced biofuels, the industry body said.