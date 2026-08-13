Hindustan Urvarak explores new projects for next phase of growth

Sources said that the company, which has emerged as one of India’s significant players in fertiliser manufacturing over the years, is exploring the possibility of producing ammonium sulphate at its Barauni unit using surplus ammonia produced at the plant, and NPK fertiliser at its Sindri unit using surplus ammonia.

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL), a joint venture of state-run NTPC, Indian Oil, Coal India, Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL), and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL), incorporated in 2016, is charting plans for its next phase of growth by examining the feasibility of green urea and coal gasification projects, sources said.

Last year in the rabi season, the Central government brought ammonium sulphate under the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) mechanism that would make it affordable for farmers. Ammonium sulphate is considered a healthier soil nutrient as it releases nitrogen slowly into the soil as compared to urea.

While urea contains 46 per cent nitrogen, ammonium sulphate contains 21 per cent nitrogen and 24 per cent sulphur. Some experts said that as nitrogen content is less in ammonium sulphate compared to urea, it requires more application than conventional urea.

Ammonium sulphate is fast emerging as an affordable alternative to urea, particularly in times of crisis when urea supplies get scarce, like during the West Asia crisis.

A feasibility study of the proposals is being prepared following which they will be sent for further review, sources said.

The second plant chemical that HURL has proposed to manufacture is NPK, which in its various grades is considered a much healthier option than conventional urea and DAP as it gives balanced nutrition to the soil.

NPK is outside the NBS mechanism partially, and companies are free to price their bag of NPK based on market dynamics.

The three lead promoter companies of HURL -- CIL, NTPC, and IOCL --are amongst the top Maharatna Public-Sector Undertakings, belonging to the ministries of coal, power, and oil and natural gas.