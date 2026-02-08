India aims for self-reliance in fruits, vegetables, flowers, says Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said India has set a clear target of achieving self-reliance in the production of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, asserting that imports in these sectors would no longer be necessary.

Addressing a review meeting with officials at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) here, Chouhan said the focus was on identifying high-demand crops and ensuring that their domestic production is profitable for farmers.

Outlining the government's approach, the minister said, "Our target is simple. We will not import fruits, flowers, and vegetables. We have to become self-reliant in these areas." The Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare added that India had already made significant progress, calling current production levels "historic".

Referring to crops previously dependent on imports, Chouhan said, "We were importing avocados; now we have started producing them." He stressed the need to extend this approach to other emerging crops, adding, "We have to become self-reliant in dragon fruits." The minister said officials had been directed to identify fruits that must be produced domestically and promote their cultivation among farmers. "I have told officials to identify fruits that need to be produced in India. We will encourage farmers to grow them," he said, underlining that profitability would be the key driver. "Farmers will take up production only if it is profitable," he added.

On vegetables, Chouhan said India does not face any compulsion to import. "In terms of vegetables, there is no need for imports," he said. Highlighting post-harvest challenges, the minister said shelf life remained a major concern for farmers. "Another problem faced by our farmers is shelf life. They want to increase the shelf life of tomatoes," Chouhan said, adding that similar demands were emerging for other crops. "Now they are asking to extend the shelf life of custard apples," he said. Reiterating the broader vision, Chouhan said self-reliance in agriculture was essential for a self-reliant India. "To achieve this, we have to be self-reliant in vegetables and flowers as well. We will not import them," he said, adding that research would focus on farmer-friendly varieties capable of delivering profits.

Earlier, speaking at the three-day International Trade Fair 2026, Chouhan said the government's focus is not only on production but also on value addition and exploring new markets to boost farmers' income. He lauded the Karnataka government for its performance in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme and for leading pigeon pea (tur daal/togari) production. "The quality of pigeon peas, especially the 'Bheema' variety, is excellent. The taste is just marvellous. However, the per-hectare productivity is below the national average and needs to be increased," Chouhan said. The minister assured Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy that the Government of India would support the state's efforts to increase pulse production.