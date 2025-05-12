Home / Industry / Agriculture / India exports 4.24 lakh tonnes of sugar by April in current season: Aista

India exported 4.24 lakh tonnes of sugar till April of the ongoing 2024-25 marketing year with maximum shipments of 92,758 tonnes to Somalia, trade body AISTA said on Monday.

Sugar
Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Sugar exports for the 2024-25 marketing year in India were allowed on January 20, 2025. The total quantity permitted for export is 10 lakh tonnes.

According to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), mills have exported a total of 4,24,089 tonnes of sugar till April 30 of the current marketing year.

Out of which, white sugar exports were at 3.27 lakh tonne, refined sugar 77,603 tonne and raw sugar at 18,514 tonne till April of this year.

About 25,000 tonnes of sugar are under loading, it said.

Of the total exports undertaken so far, maximum shipments have been to Somalia at 92,758 tonnes, followed by Afghanistan at 66,927 tonnes, Sri Lanka at 60,357 tonnes, and Djibouti at 47,100 tonnes.

"Looking at the current export scenario, the AISTA expects exports of 8,00,000 tonnes of sugar out of 10,00,000 permitted by the central government," the statement said.

AISTA demanded an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar, in line with the rise in the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane for the 2025-26 season. It also urged the government to raise the procurement price of ethanol by 10 per cent.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

