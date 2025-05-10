Home / Industry / Agriculture / 5 days early, monsoon likely to arrive by May 27 over Kerala coast: IMD

5 days early, monsoon likely to arrive by May 27 over Kerala coast: IMD

An early onset of the southwest monsoon may boost kharif sowing and farm output, with IMD forecasting rainfall to be above normal at 105 per cent of the LPA this year

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon
New Delhi: A man rides a bicycle during rain, at Jangpura area, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The southwest monsoon is likely to hit the Kerala coast on May 27, five days earlier than its usual onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
 
This early onset of the monsoon augurs well for the kharif sowing season if the pace and momentum continues in the coming months. The last time monsoon came early was in 2022 when the rains had arrived on May 29 over the Kerala coast.
 
The 2025 forecast is with a model error of plus and minus four days, the IMD said in a statement.
 
The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the start of its four-month journey across the mainland, which culminates with rains withdrawing from the far west corner of Rajasthan in September. 
 
The onset date, however, is not any indication of how the rains will progress during the course of its long journey over India. This year, both IMD and private weather forecasting agency Skymet, have predicted a bumper monsoon season with all India cumulative rainfall expected to be either “normal” or “above normal”.

Also Read

Premium

All-weather man: How Jatin Singh built Skymet into a rival to IMD

M&M rallies 8% in 2 days, nears record high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

M&M gains 4% post Q4 nos; surges 22% in 4 weeks. Analysts see more upside

Cement shares rally up to 5%, UltraTech, JK hit record highs; here's why

Fertiliser stock zooms 79% from March low. Should you book profits or hold?

 
A good bountiful monsoon can help in boosting farm production and fill up the reservoirs. The rains also determine the economic well-being of the largely agrarian rural sector. 
 
The IMD, last month, in its first official forecast for the 2025 monsoon said that rains this year could be “above normal”, which quantitatively could be 105 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). 
 
The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus 5 per cent. This is the second year running when IMD has predicted an “above normal” monsoon. The cumulative all India LPA for the June to September rains is 87 centimetres. Rainfall between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal.
 
Probability wise, the met department had said that there is 59 per cent chance of the southwest monsoon this year being “above normal” and more, 30 percent chance of the rains being “normal” and just 2 per cent chance of them being deficient. 
 
According to the long-range monsoon forecast, the IMD said parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and the north-eastern states are likely to experience below-normal rainfall during the monsoon season.
 
Normal to above-normal monsoon rainfall was expected in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which form the core monsoon zone (agriculture, primarily rain-fed) of the country.
 
Earlier, Skymet had said that monsoon in 2025 is expected to be “normal” this year at 103 per cent of the LPA.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre to reach 15 mn farmers via seed campaign by June 12: Chouhan

Govt sets foodgrain production target for 2025-26 at 354.64 mn tonnes

Premium

Onion prices fail to rise much despite lifting of Sep 2024 export curbs

Anti-GM groups slam ICAR over release of genome-edited rice varieties

Consider inflation while providing aid to farmers, says VP Dhankhar

Topics :Indian monsoonsouthwest monsoonMonsoon agriculture economyMonsoon season

First Published: May 10 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story