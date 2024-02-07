India, Israel discuss agro-tech collaboration; grape, date farming in focus

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena, met with Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and an Israeli delegation on Wednesday and discussed opportunities for technical collaboration in agriculture and horticulture in the state.

The meeting, held at the ministry building, included the Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture, Vaibhav Galaria, and Horticulture Commissioner Laxman Singh Kudi.

Kirodi Lal Meena and the Israeli Ambassador discussed the potential for grape and date cultivation in the state, exploring innovative techniques using high voltage (HV) electricity and pH water for agricultural production.

The Agriculture Minister expressed interest in seeking assistance for the processing of guavas produced in Sawai Madhopur. The Israeli Ambassador assured prompt engagement on this matter.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary provided insights into the progress of excellence centres established with Israeli technical support. These centres focus on pomegranate cultivation in Jaipur, citrus farming in Kota, and date cultivation in Jaisalmer.

Covering approximately 2,500 hectares, these centres have trained around 15,000 farmers in advanced agricultural techniques for pomegranates, oranges, and dates. Additionally, 770,000 farmers have been provided with planting material for orchards.

The Israeli delegation highlighted the positive impact of their technical support in these excellence centres. They emphasised that Israeli experts have been actively involved in overseeing nearly 2,500 hectares of improved agriculture techniques, benefitting thousands of farmers in the cultivation of pomegranates, oranges, and dates.

Furthermore, the delegation disclosed ongoing efforts to train farmers and provide high-quality planting material.

The excellence centres have become hubs for the adoption of Israeli agricultural technology. The Israeli delegation expressed satisfaction with the progress, emphasizing their commitment to continuing technical assistance.

The Israeli Ambassador extended an invitation to Kirodi Lal Meena to lead a technical team and farmers on a visit to Israel. This visit aims to provide firsthand experience and insights into Israel's successful agricultural practices.