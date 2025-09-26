Shifting 16.08 mn hectares paddy land to oil palm can lower India's imports

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
India should look to repurpose around 16.08 million hectares of marginal paddy land for oil palm cultivation and adopt a focussed strategy to improve oil palm yields from the current 2.4 tonnes per hectare to 4–5 tonnes if it wants to lower its dependence on imports, according to a white paper titled Path to Palm Oil Self-Sufficiency in India, released today.
The paper, prepared by Solidaridad Asia in collaboration with the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), provides a comprehensive strategy to reduce India’s heavy reliance on palm oil imports, boost domestic production, and achieve up to 50 per cent self-sufficiency by 2047.
While Solidaridad Asia is a civil society organisation, SEA and APOA are prominent industry bodies. The white paper also said the government should create an enabling ecosystem to support oil palm cultivation through strategic investments in rural roads, fresh fruit bunch (FFB) collection systems, and processing facilities, particularly in the North-eastern states where infrastructure gaps remain a major constraint.
It added that the private sector, which plays a pivotal role in the oil palm industry — owning 69 of the country’s 82 seed nurseries and operating 26 of the 32 processing mills — should be further strengthened.
The paper also recommended bolstering research through regional centres of the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPR), adoption of regenerative agriculture, and integration of certification- and practice-based models in India to improve soil health, strengthen ecosystem services, and facilitate the successful integration of smallholder farmers into value chains.
India, the world’s largest importer of palm oil, sourced 8.9 million metric tonnes (mmt) in 2023, accounting for 21 per cent of global imports, while domestic output met less than 5 per cent of demand.
With vegetable oil demand projected to reach 66.8 million tonnes by 2047, driven by rising incomes, urbanisation, and growing consumption of processed and packaged foods, the white paper warns of a potential 40 million tonnes supply gap if production lags.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today released a special 21st instalment of PM-KISAN income support for 2.7 million flood-affected farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. These include around 0.27 million women farmers. The support, worth about Rs 540 crore, has been released as a one-time relief to help farmers recover from the recent calamities, an official statement said.
