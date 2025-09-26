Home / Industry / Agriculture / Shifting 16.08 mn hectares paddy land to oil palm can lower India's imports

Shifting 16.08 mn hectares paddy land to oil palm can lower India's imports

Edible oil demand-supply gap may widen to 40 mn tonnes by 2047, warns paper

Palm oil
India, the world’s largest importer of palm oil, sourced 8.9 million metric tonnes (mmt) in 2023, accounting for 21 per cent of global imports, while domestic output met less than 5 per cent of demand.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India should look to repurpose around 16.08 million hectares of marginal paddy land for oil palm cultivation and adopt a focussed strategy to improve oil palm yields from the current 2.4 tonnes per hectare to 4–5 tonnes if it wants to lower its dependence on imports, according to a white paper titled Path to Palm Oil Self-Sufficiency in India, released today.
 
The paper, prepared by Solidaridad Asia in collaboration with the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), provides a comprehensive strategy to reduce India’s heavy reliance on palm oil imports, boost domestic production, and achieve up to 50 per cent self-sufficiency by 2047.
 
While Solidaridad Asia is a civil society organisation, SEA and APOA are prominent industry bodies. The white paper also said the government should create an enabling ecosystem to support oil palm cultivation through strategic investments in rural roads, fresh fruit bunch (FFB) collection systems, and processing facilities, particularly in the North-eastern states where infrastructure gaps remain a major constraint.
 
It added that the private sector, which plays a pivotal role in the oil palm industry — owning 69 of the country’s 82 seed nurseries and operating 26 of the 32 processing mills — should be further strengthened.
 
The paper also recommended bolstering research through regional centres of the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPR), adoption of regenerative agriculture, and integration of certification- and practice-based models in India to improve soil health, strengthen ecosystem services, and facilitate the successful integration of smallholder farmers into value chains.
 
India, the world’s largest importer of palm oil, sourced 8.9 million metric tonnes (mmt) in 2023, accounting for 21 per cent of global imports, while domestic output met less than 5 per cent of demand.
 
With vegetable oil demand projected to reach 66.8 million tonnes by 2047, driven by rising incomes, urbanisation, and growing consumption of processed and packaged foods, the white paper warns of a potential 40 million tonnes supply gap if production lags.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today released a special 21st instalment of PM-KISAN income support for 2.7 million flood-affected farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. These include around 0.27 million women farmers. The support, worth about Rs 540 crore, has been released as a one-time relief to help farmers recover from the recent calamities, an official statement said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agri share in GDP must rise to 26% for India to be self-reliant: Gadkari

Hold 140% more wheat in buffer at start of season: Flour millers urge govt

Govt will 'positively' consider wheat product export demands: Pralhad Joshi

Premium

India's sugar sector sees sweet days ahead despite some bitter notes

Centre approves procurement of major kharif pulses, oilseeds in UP, Gujarat

Topics :Palm oil importsedible oil PaddyPalm Oil

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story