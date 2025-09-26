Shifting 16.08 mn hectares paddy land to oil palm can lower India's imports

The paper, prepared by Solidaridad Asia in collaboration with the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), provides a comprehensive strategy to reduce India’s heavy reliance on palm oil imports, boost domestic production, and achieve up to 50 per cent self-sufficiency by 2047.

While Solidaridad Asia is a civil society organisation, SEA and APOA are prominent industry bodies. The white paper also said the government should create an enabling ecosystem to support oil palm cultivation through strategic investments in rural roads, fresh fruit bunch (FFB) collection systems, and processing facilities, particularly in the North-eastern states where infrastructure gaps remain a major constraint.

It added that the private sector, which plays a pivotal role in the oil palm industry — owning 69 of the country’s 82 seed nurseries and operating 26 of the 32 processing mills — should be further strengthened.

The paper also recommended bolstering research through regional centres of the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPR), adoption of regenerative agriculture, and integration of certification- and practice-based models in India to improve soil health, strengthen ecosystem services, and facilitate the successful integration of smallholder farmers into value chains.