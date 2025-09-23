Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre approves procurement of major kharif pulses, oilseeds in UP, Gujarat

Centre approves procurement of major kharif pulses, oilseeds in UP, Gujarat

In Gujarat, the Centre agreed to buy 47,780 tonnes of urad, 4,415 tonnes of moong, 1.09 lakh tonnes of soyabean, and 12.62 lakh tonnes of groundnut

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
File Photo: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved procurement of major Kharif pulses and oilseeds from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat this year.

A decision in this regard was taken in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Agriculture Ministers Surya Pratap Shahi and Raghavji Patel, respectively.

In the meeting, the central government agreed to procure in Uttar Pradesh, about 2.27 lakh tonnes of urad (black gram), 1.13 lakh tonnes of tur, 1,983 tonnes of moong (green gram), 30,410 tonnes of sesame and 99,438 tonnes of groundnut, an official statement said.

In Gujarat, the Centre agreed to buy 47,780 tonnes of urad, 4,415 tonnes of moong, 1.09 lakh tonnes of soyabean, and 12.62 lakh tonnes of groundnut.

"Chouhan stated that the approved quantities may be revised as needed after the release of the first advance estimates for Kharif 2025-26, ensuring maximum benefit to farmers," the statement said.

Every eligible farmer will get the right to sell the crop at the government rate and get timely payment through a digital and transparent system, he added.

The minister also emphasised on transparency in procurement, and prevention of irregularities  Procurement agencies NAFED and NCCF have been directed to start pre-registration of farmers to ensure only registered farmers sell the produce at a minimum support price (MSP).

The procurement process will be completely digital on the e-Samriddhi and e-Samyuti portals, enabling direct payment into bank accounts.

Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and other senior agriculture ministry officials were present in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

La Nina, October rain: What it means for kharif harvest, early rabi sowing

BASAI seeks govt clarification on GST rates for biostimulants products

Kharif foodgrain 2025-26 output likely to cross 171.39 MT target: Govt

Premium

No-poach agreement in the works for India's OSAT and ATMP sector

GST cut to reduce farmers' solar pump costs by ₹1,750 cr annually: Joshi

Topics :grain procurementcropsKharifUP kharif

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story