India's first Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) launched in Hyderabad

The government of Telangana, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) launched India's first Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) in Hyderabad on 11th August 2023.



Developed as a digital public infrastructure (DPI) for the agriculture sector, ADeX is an open-source, open-standard, and inter-operable public good. The software platform facilitates a secure, standards-based exchange of data between agricultural data users (agri application developers) and agricultural data providers (government agencies, private companies, NGOs, universities, etc.).

The Telangana government also launched the Agriculture Data Management Framework (ADMF) - a framework for facilitating consent-based responsible data sharing.

ADMF is applicable to all government departments dealing with agricultural activities, as well as, all agriculture information users and providers. The framework provides a grievance redressal mechanism.



Elaborating on the significance of this technology, KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, and MA&UD, said, "Both ADeX and ADMF provide the right platform to ensure fair and efficient usage of agricultural data by the industry and startups and provide a big boost to the data economy specifically in the agriculture sector. These initiatives help Telangana lead the country in using innovation and technology to drive food systems transformation and improve the livelihoods of farmers."

Data and digital ecosystems are critical for responsible innovation in the agriculture sector. "The agriculture data exchange and the agriculture data management framework highlight the power of multi-stakeholder communities and collective action in addressing complex challenges in the agriculture sector," stated Purushottam Kaushik, head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution India, World Economic Forum.

In Phase-I, the ADeX Platform is currently deployed in the Khammam district of Telangana and over a period, will be expanded to the entire state.