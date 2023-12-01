Home / Industry / Agriculture / India's Oct-Nov sugar output drops as mills start late: Trade body

India's Oct-Nov sugar output drops as mills start late: Trade body

According to the NFCSFL, the country's overall sugar production was down on account of lesser output in Maharashtra and Karnataka

sugar
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's sugar production was down by 10.65 per cent at 4.32 million tonne during October-November, the first two months of the ongoing 2023-24 season, cooperative body NFCSFL said on Friday.

Sugar season runs from October to September. The production stood at 4.83 million tonne in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India is one of the largest sugar producing countries in the world.

According to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL), the country's overall sugar production was down on account of lesser output in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Sugar production in Maharashtra, the country's second largest producer of the sweetener, was lower at 1.35 million tonne in October-November of this season as against 2.02 million tonne in the year-ago period.

Sugar production in Karnataka, the country's third largest producing state, was also lower at 1.1 million tonne as against 1.21 million tonne.

However, the production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's top producer of the sweetener, remained higher at 1.3 million tonne as compared to 1.06 million tonne in the year-ago period, the cooperative said in a statement.

Sugar recovery was 8.45 per cent in the first two months of the current season. As per the NFCSFL data, sugar output was lower as the total quantity of sugarcane crushed in October-November was less.

About 51.01 million tonne of sugarcane was crushed during October-November of the 2023-24 season, as against 57.06 million tonne in the year-ago period.

Even the number of sugar mills that were in operation was lower at 433 as against 451. NFCSFL has pegged the total sugar output at 29.15 million tonne for 2023-34 season, lower than 33 million tonne in the previous season.


Also Read

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Balrampur Chini Mills is expecting 20% higher revenues in FY24: CFO

Sugar output in Maharashtra set to fall to lowest in 4 years after dry Aug

Punjab CM Mann hikes sugarcane price by Rs 11 per quintal to Rs 391

Govt allows export of certain amount of wheat, broken rice to 5 countries

Tripura govt to bring 7K hectares under palm oil cultivation by 2026-27

No new issue agri issue in WTO till solution on public stockholding: India

Govt working to boost cotton yields, pilot project launched: Official

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India sugar outputSugar MSPSugar Output

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story