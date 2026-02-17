Associate Sponsors

Indian exporter secures US order for 5,000 tonnes basmati rice: IREF

IREF said it has encouraged all its members to continue maintaining quality standards in their export activities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 7:51 PM IST
A member of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has entered into a commercial agreement to supply 5,000 tonnes of basmati rice to a buyer in the US, according to a statement.

The federation said that this is a significant development as it comes after the finalisation of India-US trade deal, under which America has agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the present 25 per cent.

"One of the members of the IREF has successfully entered into a commercial agreement for the supply of 5,000 MTs of basmati rice to a buyer in United States of America," it said.

IREF said it has encouraged all its members to continue maintaining quality standards in their export activities.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

