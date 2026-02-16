Sale of non-subsidised fertilisers banned in UP, industry cries foul

Fertiliser industry players said yields of sugarcane, paddy and critical vegetables such as bananas might get impacted in Uttar Pradesh due to the ban imposed by the state government on the sale of non-subsidised fertilisers from January 1, 2026. The ban has been imposed on 13 major fertiliser companies, prohibiting them from selling any non-subsidised fertilisers that include bio-stimulants, liquid speciality fertilisers, water-soluble fertilisers and other products.

The ban has been imposed to prevent tagging of subsidised fertilisers with non-subsidised ones and also to check the proliferation of fake and spurious fertilisers. However, trade and industry players said that instead of cracking down on the sale of spurious and unverified fertilisers, the UP ban will deprive farmers of access to high-quality crop nutrients that are critical for boosting yields.