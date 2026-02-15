Sweet & staple: Govt pushes wheat, sugar exports despite weak global parity

In the case of wheat, the export ban was imposed on May 13, 2022, when domestic prices had surged amid a spike in demand for Indian wheat following the Russia-Ukraine war and a decline in local production. The surge in exports had not only driven up domestic wheat prices but also threatened to disrupt the government’s annual procurement for the public distribution system, prompting the ban.

Now, with wheat production expected to reach new highs in the 2026-27 marketing season beginning in April, and with both traders and the government holding substantial stockpiles, the Centre has decided to lift the ban. India produced a record near-118 mt of wheat in the 2025-26 crop marketing season. Closing stocks of wheat in the central pool as of March 31, 2026, are officially projected at around 18.2 mt, compared with a buffer requirement of 7.5 mt, roughly 143 per cent more. Trade sources, however, estimate stocks could be closer to 20 mt. An official statement also noted that private traders were holding sizeable wheat inventories estimated at around 7.5 mt, nearly 3.2 mt higher than during the corresponding period last year. Taken together, these factors indicate that India’s wheat market is amply supplied, a situation expected to persist in the 2026-27 season as well.