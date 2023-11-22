Home / Industry / Agriculture / ITC launches app to provide crop advisory, market access to Bengal farmers

ITC launches app to provide crop advisory, market access to Bengal farmers

Puri said the app, on which services would be available in Bengali, would offer world-class technologies and services to farmers in partnership with a large number of leading players in agri sector

Press Trust of India Kolkata
ITC

Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
ITC Limited on Wednesday launched a mobile application to provide crop advisory, market access and financial services to the farmers of West Bengal.

ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri launched the ITCMAARS (Metamarket for Advanced Agriculture and Rural Services) application on the concluding day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here.

He said the application, on which services would be available in Bengali, would offer world-class technologies and services to farmers in partnership with a large number of leading players in the agri sector, besides banks, institutes and technology firms.

Puri said ITC aims to reach out to five lakh farmers over time.

He said that ITC's agri business already has a significant presence in the state, where it works with nearly 1.7 lakh farmers, introducing new crop varieties, promoting crop development for enhancing quality and improvement in yield, besides providing advisory and other services.

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

