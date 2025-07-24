No need for wheat open market sale as supplies comfortable: Food Secretary

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Thursday said there is no need to sell wheat from government stocks under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) as supplies are adequate and prices are stable.

His comments came amid speculation in trade circles that the OMSS might be reintroduced now that the wheat procurement season has ended, to cool down retail prices, which have risen by more than 5 per cent in the past month.

The government operates the OMSS to regulate wheat supply and prices by selling surplus stocks from the central pool, managed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), directly to the market at preset reserve prices.

"Adequate stocks are there. We have procured very healthy quantities, so have all the private players. So there is adequate supply in the market. OMSS is meant for stabilising the prices, the prices are already stable. So then there is no need of (wheat OMSS)," Chopra told reporters on the sidelines of an Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) Global roundtable. India sold about 3 million tonnes of wheat under OMSS during the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared with about 10.1 million tonnes in 2023-24. ALSO READ: House panel expresses concern over 30% staff gaps in Krishi Vigyan Kendras Chopra also said that the government will soon implement the draft order that makes it mandatory for all vegetable oil expellers, processors, and producers to register in a centrally mandated portal. He added that existing technologies in oilseeds offer substantial opportunities to boost yields and that newly developed Indian varieties demonstrate genetic potential on par with top-performing countries globally.

The country's wheat production is estimated at a record 117.5 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year. On the sale of rice through OMSS, Chopra said the government is undertaking a sale of 50 lakh tonnes, reducing broken rice in it from 25 per cent to 10 per cent in four to five states, including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana. The aim is to sell 15 per cent of 100 per cent broken rice to distilleries and others, with the balance, rice with 10 per cent broken, auctioned to private traders. "This sale is for the domestic market. Mills are ready to segregate 15 per cent broken rice. The response has been good so far," he said, exuding confidence in easily achieving the sale target.

Broken rice will be auctioned from the mill point to avoid transport, storage, and fortification, he said, adding it will be a "win-win" situation for both. Currently, broken rice is being sold to private players and "maybe in the next phase we will take up the Public Distribution System (PDS)." Selecting a particular area for PDS sale of 10 per cent broken rice is not feasible right now. "When we do it, we will do it in the entire country," he added. A pilot of 40,000 tonnes was undertaken successfully before permitting the sale of 50 lakh tonnes of rice via OMSS.