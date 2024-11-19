MP HC bar association not to appear for farmers accused of stubble burning

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association has decided that none of its member lawyers will fight the cases of farmers related to stubble burning citing environmental reasons.

An official of the association said stubble burning not only creates pollution, but also causes the deaths of living organisms. President of the association advocate D K Jain said that in its executive committee meeting, discussion was held and concerns were expressed about the dangers posed to public life due to incidents of stubble burning across the country. People are suffering from many diseases due to stubble burning. At present, the practice of burning stubble is increasing in the country, he said. Jain said that in the interest of the country, supporting the ban on stubble burning, it has been decided that the advocates associated with the association will not appear for the accused farmers in the stubble burning cases. According to news reports, Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in burning stubble, which is making the life of people in the northern states difficult. The court and the government have issued guidelines from time-to-time regarding this serious problem. The stubble burning causes death of living organisms in the fields, which increase the fertility of the land, he said. Apart from this, the atmosphere becomes poisonous and it has an adverse effect on the health of common people, he said.