NCCF launches tomato sale at Rs 65/kg in Delhi-NCR to combat rising prices

In a bid to address rising tomato prices, the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) on Monday initiated a market intervention by directly procuring tomatoes from mandis and selling them at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kilogram at 50 locations of Delhi-NCR.

The intervention is to protect consumers from the recent increase in tomato prices and to prevent windfall gains for intermediaries, according to an official statement.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare initiated the retail sale of tomatoes through mobile vans and NCCF retail shops at Krishi Bhawan.

" We are trying to moderate the prices of tomatoes. With this market intervention, in the next 3-4 days prices of tomatoes will come down," Khare told reporters.