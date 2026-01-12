Rabi acreage tops normal levels for most crops till January 9, shows data

Sowing of rabi crops crossed their normal levels during the week ended January 9, with acreage under wheat, pulses and gram even topping the area covered in the full 2024-25 rabi season. Data showed that till January 9, 2026, around 64.42 million hectares of land was sown under rabi crops, which is 2.81 per cent more than the area covered during the corresponding period last year and 101 per cent of the normal acreage. Normal acreage is the area covered in the previous five years.

Traders said that with acreage of almost all major rabi crops exceeding last year’s levels, production is expected to be bumper if the weather remains benign in the coming few weeks.