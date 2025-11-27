Rajasthan ensuring availability of fertilisers in every block: Agri min

The Rajasthan government has been keeping a close eye on the daily availability of fertilisers in the state and was taking all steps to prevent its hoarding and black marketing, agriculture minister Kirori Lal Meena said.

“By identifying districts and blocks with low availability and high consumption, fertilisers are being distributed on a priority basis across the state with complete transparency,” the minister said.

“We are also working with utmost vigilance throughout the state to prevent black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers,” Meena said.

For the benefit of farmers, the state government has decided to ensure the supply of fertilisers in the state and their availability as per requirement, he said.

The agriculture minister said that the state government was continuously coordinating with the central government to ensure the supply of fertilisers in line with the state’s demand. To ensure adequate availability of fertilisers to the state’s farmers, against the 755,000 metric tonne of urea allocated by the government for October and November of Rabi 2025, 899,000 metric tonne have been made available so far, including the stock available on October 1, 2025. Another 35,000 metric tonnes of urea is in transit and will be supplied over the next two days. He pointed out that the state currently has a stock of 184,000 metric tonnes of urea, 65,000 metric tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP), 64,000 metric tonnes of NPK, and 153,000 metric tonnes of single super phosphate (SSP) fertilisers.

The current stock of phosphatic fertilisers is 69,000 metric tonnes higher than last year. He said that all district magistrates have been directed to encourage farmers to use fertilisers as recommended in the Soil Health Card, ensure uniform and transparent distribution of fertilisers, and take strict action against vendors, hoarders, and black marketers who indulge in irregularities in fertiliser distribution. He said that to prevent the movement of fertilisers from the state’s border districts to other states, 61 check posts have been established with the help of departmental personnel and, as needed, police, through which regular monitoring is ongoing.