India poised for record rice production in 2025 kharif season: Estimates

The first advance estimate pegs India's 2025-26 kharif rice output at 124.50 mt while total foodgrains production is projected to rise to 173.33 mt despite localised weather damage

Paddy, Agriculture
Overall kharif foodgrains production for 2025–26 is estimated at 173.33 million tonnes
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
India’s rice production in the 2025 kharif season is estimated to be a record 124.50 million tonnes, which is 1.73 million tonnes more than the 2024 kharif season, the first advance estimate of foodgrains production for the 2025–26 crop season released on Monday said.
 
The crop season runs from July to June.
 
Overall kharif foodgrains production for 2025–26 is estimated at 173.33 million tonnes, which is around 3.9 million tonnes more than the kharif season of 2024–25.
 
Sowing for kharif crops starts around June with the advent of the monsoon, and harvesting begins from October onwards.
 
Production of maize in the kharif season is estimated to be around 28.30 million tonnes, which is about 3.5 million tonnes more than the same period last year.
 
Releasing the first advance estimate, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that though excessive rainfall affected crops in some areas of the country, most areas benefited significantly from a good monsoon, leading to overall good crop growth.
 
Among other data, total kharif pulses production is projected at 7.41 million tonnes, slightly lower than the 7.73 million tonnes of last year, while kharif oilseeds production is estimated at 27.56 million tonnes as per the first advance estimate, marginally lower than 28.02 million tonnes of last year.
 
“These estimates are based on yield trends from previous years, other ground-level inputs and field observations, primarily from the states. These estimates will be revised as actual yield data from crop cutting experiments become available,” an official statement said.

Topics :KharifKharif outputKharif seasonRice output

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

