India poised for record rice production in 2025 kharif season: Estimates

India’s rice production in the 2025 kharif season is estimated to be a record 124.50 million tonnes, which is 1.73 million tonnes more than the 2024 kharif season, the first advance estimate of foodgrains production for the 2025–26 crop season released on Monday said.

The crop season runs from July to June.

Overall kharif foodgrains production for 2025–26 is estimated at 173.33 million tonnes, which is around 3.9 million tonnes more than the kharif season of 2024–25.

Sowing for kharif crops starts around June with the advent of the monsoon, and harvesting begins from October onwards.

Production of maize in the kharif season is estimated to be around 28.30 million tonnes, which is about 3.5 million tonnes more than the same period last year.