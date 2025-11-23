Home / Industry / Agriculture / Gadkari bats for 'farmer producer companies' for agricultural development

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
The Union minister informed about various initiatives taken by Agro Vision to improve agriculture pattern and crop diversification. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised the need for "farmer producer companies" for the progress of cultivators.

Addressing a workshop on farmer producer organisation, he said all problems of cultivators must be solved at commissionerate level in districts through the farmer producer company.  "We need to form a organisation/ apex body of farmer producer company for the progress and development of farmers.  With farmer producer company, they can utilise agriculture equipment, tractor, harvester and other things and it will make it easy to pay loans," he said. There is need to reduce cost of production and increase yields, he said.  "This would make farmers prosperous," Gadkari said while underlining the need to use technology and AI to improve production. The workshop was organised by Agro Vision, of which Gadkari is chief mentor.  The Union minister informed about various initiatives taken by Agro Vision to improve agriculture pattern and crop diversification.

Topics :Nitin Gadkarifarmers in Indiaagriculture sector

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

