Wheat leads as rabi sowing over in half of normal area, shows data

Sowing of rabi crops continued at a brisk pace across most parts of North and Central India due to favourable weather and steady availability of critical inputs and strong reservoir levels.

Till November 21, sowing is complete in around 48 per cent of the normal area under rabi crops. Normal area is the average acreage of the last five years for most crops. Data showed rabi crops were sown in around 30.63 million hectares, which is 12.32 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year. In this, wheat has been sown in around 20 per cent more area as compared to the same period last year. In a related development, Madhya Pradesh, a major wheat producing state, is planning to declare a bonus of ₹15 per quintal to ₹2,600 per quintal for 2026-27 procurement season. This year, the state had declared a bonus of around ₹175 per quintal over and above the Centre-determined minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,425 per quintal. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also urged agricultural scientists to focus research on practical solutions that benefit farmers, ensure livelihood, and promote nutritious food and natural farming.