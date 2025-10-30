Rajasthan govt aims to boost farmers' income through MSP procurement

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement scheme is being implemented across Rajasthan to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce, enabling large-scale procurement of agricultural commodities from farmers, said Rajasthan’s Minister for Cooperative Gautam Kumar Dak.

“This large-scale procurement at the support price is relieving farmers from market uncertainties and providing them with assured income,” the minister said.

Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge), Gautam Kumar Dak, said that farmers have benefited directly by purchasing proportionately more commodities at the MSP. He claimed that produce worth ₹8,191 crore has been procured from around 500,000 farmers. Furthermore, a large number of farmers are registering to sell their agricultural commodities at the MSP for the Kharif 2025 season.