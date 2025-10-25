Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre committed to increasing farmers' income, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Centre committed to increasing farmers' income, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

We will work to increase production in these districts and make farmers prosperous, he said at the Chaupal programme at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Vellore (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 10:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The central government is committed to increasing agriculture production and enhancing farmers' income, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

He said that four low-production districts of Tamil Nadu viz. Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tuticorin, and Virudhunagar have been included in the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. Under this, 36 schemes of 11 central ministries were being integrated to deliver comprehensive benefits to farmers.

We will work to increase production in these districts and make farmers prosperous, he said at the Chaupal programme at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra here  He interacted with farmers and officials of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and explained about the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana and the Pulses Mission.

The farmers here are very hardworking and are doing excellent work for natural farming, he said lauding the ryots of Tamil Nadu.

He assured that concrete steps will be taken to address pest and disease issues affecting coconut crops. Efforts would be taken to mitigate the impact of price decline due to glut in mango production, and also to establish value-addition and processing units. All eligible farmers in Tamil Nadu will be linked to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to ensure maximum outreach and benefit, he said.

Later speaking to reporters, the minister said the state should work with the Centre to implement the schemes properly so that farmers could reap the full benefits.

Chouhan offered prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore.

He inaugurated 'Gurusthanam Pooja Hall' in Vellore and participated in Maha Chandi Havan for world peace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Onion deflation at 6.5-year high in September amid subdued exports

Premium

UP to procure 6 Mt paddy worth ₹14,000 crore in 2025-26 Kharif season

India braces for higher fertiliser prices as China suspends exports

Premium

Rajasthan govt distributes mustard seed minikits to 7,300 women farmers

Haryana raises sugarcane price to ₹415/quintal as Diwali gift to farmers

Topics :Shivraj Singh Chouhanagriculture economyFarmers income

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story