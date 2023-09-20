Rajasthan govt charts plan for export promotion of agricultural commodities

The Rajasthan government has drawn out a plan for value addition and export promotion of agricultural commodities.

“The plan aims at offering sops to farmers engaged or are planning to enter this field. The government’s main aim is to attract investment in agro-processing along with value addition,” an agriculture department official said.

Rajasthan is one of the leading producers of many crops and animal products with a high potential for processing and value addition.

In mustard, the state contributes over 43 per cent of the country’s total production, and in guar, its share in the country stands at over 70 per cent.

The official pointed out that under the Rajasthan Agro-Processing, Agri-Business and Agri-Export Promotion Policy, 2019, a 50 per cent subsidy in the capital cost is provided to farmers and 25 per cent to non-farmers for agricultural products processing.

The government has enhanced this capital subsidy to 75 per cent and 50 per cent for farmers and non-farmers, respectively. The maximum limit of grant is now Rs 1.5 crore.

Moreover, to encourage beekeeping, 10,000 farmers of Bharatpur, Shri Ganganagar, Alwar, Dholpur and some other districts will be benefited in the coming year. He said that over Rs 100 crore will be spent on this.

As part of the plan, a centre of excellence for apiculture is proposed at Tonk. Moreover, mini food parks will be set up in select districts, including Jaipur, Sikar and Alwar, among others.