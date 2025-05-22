UP mango farmers warned of pest risk after rain, hailstorm hit state

The recent rainfall, hailstorm and gusty winds are likely to cause pest infestation in mango crops across parts of Uttar Pradesh, and farmers have been advised to take timely action, a top research body official said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh contributes one-third to the country's total mango production of 24 million tonne. Dashehari, Langra, Chuasa, and Amrapali are key mango varieties grown in the state.

According to T Damodaran, Director of ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, while the overall mango yield may not be impacted in Uttar Pradesh, some pockets of mango-growing regions may see pest attacks due to humid weather conditions following the rainfall and hailstorm.

"Fruit flies and thrips in mango crops can increase post rains due to humid conditions and moisture in the soil, which are favourable for these pests' development and activity," he said, adding that farmers need to manage these pests after rainfall.

Damodaran explained that if timely control of the first generation of fruit flies is not undertaken, their population will multiply in successive waves, coinciding with the ripening of the main mango crop. By the time the mangoes reach marketable maturity, the fly population can become alarmingly high.

To control pests, Damodaran suggested that 'methyl eugenol traps' are an effective and eco-friendly method for managing male fruit flies, especially in mango. These traps are available in the market and can be installed by hanging them at a height of 1.5 to 2 metres, preferably in semi-shaded areas inside the tree canopy.

Jaggery-based poison bait may be used to control adult fruit flies. About 20 grams of jaggery mixed with 100 parts water and 1 millilitre/litre of contact insecticide (such as Malathion 50 EC) may be used to prepare the bait. Farmers should do spot spraying of this poison bait mixture on tree trunks, lower branches, and foliage.

Also Read

The spraying should be avoided during rain or in bright midday sun, and should be applied in the morning or late afternoon. This may be repeated every 7-10 days.

For the control of thrips, any of the insecticides such as Imidacloprid 17.8% SL (0.3 ml/L) or Thiamethoxam 25% WG (0.3 g/L) or Lambda cyhalothrin 5% EC (1 ml/L) or Tolfenpyrad 15% EC at 1.5 ml/L may be used.

For semiloopers and Dudua (paired fruit borer), Lambda cyhalothrin 5% EC (1 ml/L) may be sprayed by targeting the new flush and fruits, he added.

Bijnor, Saharanpur and Lucknow are some of the key growing areas that received rainfall on Wednesday.

Mango fruit will be harvested in Uttar Pradesh from June.