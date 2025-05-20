India's agri must grow 5% a year to become developed by 2047: Chouhan

India's agriculture and allied sectors need to grow at 5 per cent annually on a sustained basis for the nation to become a developed country by 2047, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

Chouhan highlighted that foodgrain is grown on 93 per cent of farmland, but growth in that segment is just 1.5 per cent.

“We are working towards bridging the yield gap in crops and achieving a national average yield... If we have to make India a developed nation by 2047, agriculture and allied sectors have to grow at 5 per cent annually,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual conference of Vice-Chancellors of Agricultural Universities and Directors of ICAR Institutes.

The minister expressed confidence that the 5 per cent annual growth rate is achievable, emphasising that various agricultural institutes play a key role in this endeavour.

ALSO READ: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss IWT benefits with farmers at Pusa campus “Research plays a very important role in increasing agricultural production and reducing costs. Our target is to maintain an annual agricultural growth rate of 5 per cent. Our effort is that all the research institutions work in one direction to achieve the goals,” he said.

Chouhan noted that the agriculture and allied sector must achieve $1 trillion in value for India to become a $5 trillion economy.

He also stressed the need to enhance farm exports to 20 per cent from the current level of 6 per cent. On research and development, the minister said that currently, 0.4 per cent of agriculture GDP is invested in innovation and research.

“We also discussed how to raise the investment to 1 per cent of agriculture GDP,” he added.

He pitched for better utilisation of natural resources for agriculture as land holdings are expected to decline to 0.6 hectare by 2047 from the current level of 1.18 hectare.

Chouhan also called for improved utilisation of germ plasm.

“We currently have 4.5 lakh germ plasm, out of which 5 per cent is used. We need to raise this.” The minister mentioned that short-, mid- and long-term plans will be chalked out after brainstorming with agricultural institutions.

Meanwhile, experts who had gathered at the annual conference said that India needs to expand its network of extension workers to ensure that the fruits of science reach the over 14 crore farmers in the country.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan's agriculture dept launches campaign against fake fertilisers “India has around 200,000 agriculture extension workers spread across the length and breadth of the country, while China has around 0.7–0.8 million and Brazil has nearly 1 million. Clearly, we are way behind when it comes to extension manpower,” said Dr A K Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi.

