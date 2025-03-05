Return of winter chill may benefit wheat crop, prices ruling above MSP

India’s wheat production in the current season is expected to be better than last year, provided weather remains favourable over the next few weeks, senior industry executives and representatives said.

The weather, which had turned uncharacteristically hot in the latter half of last month, has however changed in the last few days, with strong winds and a chill returning to the plains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update said that strong surface winds (25-35 kmph, gusting to 45 kmph) are very likely over the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, during the next 24 hours, while scattered light to moderate rain or snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh during March 9-11, 2025.

“This (snowfall in the hills) should have an impact on the plains as well,” an official remarked. As per scientists, if the total average temperature during a full day (24 hours) is around 15-16 degrees Celsius, it is ideal for the wheat crop.

Some parts of northern India, including states such as Haryana, saw unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the last few days, damaging the standing crop in some areas, but the extent of loss is still being assessed.

The state government has ordered the opening of the damage assessment portal to enable farmers to file their claims and damage details.

Most experts and representatives from the flour milling industry, who had gathered for an annual event earlier this week, were of the opinion that wheat production in the 2025-26 marketing season could be around 110 million tonnes, up from around 106 million tonnes this year.

The crop condition in major wheat-growing states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, has so far been reported to be good.

The prices too are ruling above the Minimum Support Price (MSP), though there has been a softening in the last few days due to increased arrivals.

Data sourced from Agmarknet (agmarknet.gov.in) shows that in Indore mandi of Madhya Pradesh, wheat was selling at close to Rs 2,700 per quintal on March 5, which was higher than the MSP of Rs 2,425 per quintal.

The price was around Rs 2,946 per quintal earlier, which means that rates have softened under pressure from heavy arrivals.

Among major rabi crops, chana was selling at around Rs 5,601 per quintal, which was closer to the MSP of Rs 5,650 per quintal.

However, mustard seed was selling below the MSP of Rs 5,950 per quintal in several mandis of Rajasthan, which should be a cause for concern and has reignited calls for hiking the import duty on edible oils again.

In September last year, the Centre raised the effective import duty on crude palm, soya, and sunflower oil from 12.5 per cent to 32.5 per cent, and the effective import duty on refined oils was raised from 13.75 per cent to 35.75 per cent.

A few weeks ago, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Centre will make all necessary changes in the import and export policies to protect the interests of farmers and domestic industries.