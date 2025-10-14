Sitharaman launches farmers' training, agro-processing centres in Karnataka

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that various farmers' training and common facility centers for agro-processing have been set up across the Kalyana Karnataka region in seven districts, using the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

The Finance Minister is expected to visit the farmers' training and common facility centres for agro-processing to inaugurate them in four districts, including Vijayanagara, Bellary, Koppal, and Raichur.

"Travelling through Kalyana Karnataka from tomorrow, shall participate in visiting the various Farmers' Training and Common facility centres for Agro Processing which have commenced production. Using funds from my MPLADS, have set up one unit in each of the following seven districts," she posted on X.

The Union Finance Minister further highlighted the production in these training and common facility centres, stating, "Vijayanagara: Peanut Butter, Roasted Peanut, Peanut Chikki, De-seeded Tamarind blocks and Tamarind Pulp (Peanut- 200kgph; Tamarind- 100 kgph). Ballari: Chilli Flakes and Chilli Powder (Chilli - 250 kgph). Koppal: Fruit Pulp, Fruit Juices and Amchur Powder (Fruit - 500 kgph). Raichur: Chila Premix, Channa and Tuar Dal Mill (Dal- 350 kgph). Yadgir: Peanut Butter, Roasted Peanut and Groundnut Oil (300 kgph). Kalaburagi: Millet Flakes, Millet Pops, Millet Flour and Whole Millets (Millet- 500 kgph). Bidar: Soybean tofu and flavoured soy milk (Soyabean- 300 kgph)."