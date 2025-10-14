Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sitharaman launches farmers' training, agro-processing centres in Karnataka

Sitharaman launches farmers' training, agro-processing centres in Karnataka

Finance Minister is expected to visit the farmers' training and common facility centres for agro-processing to inaugurate them in four districts, including Vijayanagara, Bellary, Koppal, and Raichur

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Union Finance Minister also highlighted the production in these training and common facility centres (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that various farmers' training and common facility centers for agro-processing have been set up across the Kalyana Karnataka region in seven districts, using the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

The Finance Minister is expected to visit the farmers' training and common facility centres for agro-processing to inaugurate them in four districts, including Vijayanagara, Bellary, Koppal, and Raichur.

"Travelling through Kalyana Karnataka from tomorrow, shall participate in visiting the various Farmers' Training and Common facility centres for Agro Processing which have commenced production. Using funds from my MPLADS, have set up one unit in each of the following seven districts," she posted on X.

The Union Finance Minister further highlighted the production in these training and common facility centres, stating, "Vijayanagara: Peanut Butter, Roasted Peanut, Peanut Chikki, De-seeded Tamarind blocks and Tamarind Pulp (Peanut- 200kgph; Tamarind- 100 kgph). Ballari: Chilli Flakes and Chilli Powder (Chilli - 250 kgph). Koppal: Fruit Pulp, Fruit Juices and Amchur Powder (Fruit - 500 kgph). Raichur: Chila Premix, Channa and Tuar Dal Mill (Dal- 350 kgph). Yadgir: Peanut Butter, Roasted Peanut and Groundnut Oil (300 kgph). Kalaburagi: Millet Flakes, Millet Pops, Millet Flour and Whole Millets (Millet- 500 kgph). Bidar: Soybean tofu and flavoured soy milk (Soyabean- 300 kgph)."

She said that she looks forward to meeting farmers, producer organisations, and their families who stand to benefit from these agro-processing centres.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the need to increase the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs).

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also highlighted that several crucial projects under the Urban Development Department, Tourism Department, and Agartala Municipal Corporation are currently awaiting progress due to the existing ceiling restriction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: Nirmala Sitharaman Karnataka Karnataka government farmers farmers in India

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

